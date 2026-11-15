Police: Man found shot in the back near Isabella Avenue in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — A man was found shot in the back near Isabella Avenue on Saturday, according to Newport police.

Around 4:35 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Isabella Avenue. Newport police say a man from Taylor Mill was found shot in the back at the scene. He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Newport police say the suspects fled the scene prior to officers' arrival. Police believe this was an isolated attack and not a random one.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Campbell County Dispatch at (859) 292-3622. Those who want to remain anonymous can contact the tipline at (859) 261-TIPS (8477).