17-year-old dies after shooting during FaceTime call in Elsmere, family says

ELSMERE, Ky. — A 17-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to the head on Nov. 7 during a FaceTime call has died, the victim's father confirmed to WCPO 9.

Police have identified the shooter as another juvenile who was acquainted with the victim and is cooperating with the Elsmere Police Department's investigation.

According to a release from the Elsmere Police Department, investigators believe the juveniles involved were showing a 9mm handgun to others during a group FaceTime call when the shooting occurred. Investigators are working to identify the other people in the FaceTime call.

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Anyone who has video of the shooting or was part of the FaceTime group call is asked to contact Detective Darrell Caldwell by calling the Kenton County Emergency Communication Center at (859) 356-3191 or the Elsmere Police Department at (859) 474-4785.

The juvenile suspect has been charged with assault, 2nd-degree, for wantonly causing serious physical injuries with a deadly weapon. Because the suspect is a juvenile, no further information will be released, pursuant to Kentucky law.

Elsmere Police were assisted in the investigation by the Kenton County Police Department's Evidence Collection Unit. Erlanger Police and Edgewood Police assisted in the initial response.

A GoFundMe has been posted to support the family during this difficult time.