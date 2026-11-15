Fire leaves 18 displaced, three units damaged in Forest Park Sunday morning

FOREST PARK, Ohio — A fire at the Northwest Woods Apartments in Forest Park has now left 18 people looking for a new place to live, according to Forest Park Fire Department officials.

According to fire department officials, the fire began just around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. No injuries were reported from the fire, but three units were damaged, leaving 18 people displaced.

Eric Goodman and his family were among the many left displaced.

"Me and my three brothers live in that apartment up there, adjacent to where the fire happened," Goodman told WCPO's Logan MacDonald on scene. "My grandmother and uncle [live] right below them. I wanna say the fire started at around 4ish o' clock, I got the call at work, [and] bolted straight here."

Goodman says. thankfully, his Grandmother wasn't home when the fire happened.

"She ended up having a heart issue, so she went into the ER a couple hours earlier," Goodman said. "We'll call it a lucky inconvenience, just glad she didn't have to be one of the ones that had to be lugged out."

Goodman says he's unsure of the extent of the damage to his apartment, simply that fire officials told him he's not able to safely enter the unit.

"Right now it's just finding places to stay until we're able to get back inside," Goodman said Sunday morning.

Forest Park fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.