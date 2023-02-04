Police: Man dead and suspect in custody after stabbing in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ohio — One man is dead after a stabbing on Cascade Road in Forest Park, according to police.

Officers were called to Cascade Road Friday afternoon around 3:20 p.m. for a person injured in an assault. The stabbing victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where officers said 44-year-old Steven Lambert was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Forest Park Police identified a suspect, and with help from Cincinnati Police, 43-year-old Justin Toran, Sr. of Cincinnati was caught and charged with murder Friday night.

In paperwork filed with the court, police said Toran stabbed Lambert multiple times after an argument. Police said they gathered information from witnesses at the scene, who alleged Toran had intentionally killed Lambert.

Toran was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center. He is expected to be arraigned Saturday morning.

