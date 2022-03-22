Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyForest Park

Actions

Walmart in Forest Park will close permanently in April

Forest Park Walmart
Google
Forest Park Walmart
Posted at 3:22 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 15:22:49-04

CINCINNATI — The Walmart in Forest Park, on Smiley Road, will permanently close to the public by April 22, according to a press release from Walmart.

The closure is based on several factors, the release said, including historic and current financial performance. Because of that, the Forest Park location is "in like with the threshold that guides our strategy to close underperforming locations," said the release.

The company's decision to shutter the location has nothing to do with employee performance or overall quality of the store, the press release said. Store employees who want to continue working for Walmart will have the option to transfer to another store. In Ohio alone, there are 172 Walmart and Sam's Clubs.

"We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Forest Park location," reads a statement from Walmart spokesperson Felicia McCranie. "We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com."

More local news:
Amazon's NKY cargo hub spills 1,700 gallons of jet fuel Shortstop Barrero, starter Castillo among injured Reds School officials: No device found at Princeton after bomb threat

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.