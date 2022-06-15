Forest Park police officer dies after battle with cancer

FOREST PARK, Ohio — An 18-year veteran at the Forest Park Police Department passed away Tuesday after battling cancer.

Forest Park said Officer Marty Strong, 50, died after fighting a rare, aggressive Sarcoma. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Strong was a patrol, bike, motorcycle and field training officer during his tenure with the City of Forest Park. He also served as a property room technician and officer in charge.

In 2012, Strong received a "C.I.T." award from the National Alliance on Mental Health for his role in saving someone's life during a mental health crisis.

Police departments across the Tri-State have shared their support for Forest Park following Strong's passing.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Forest Park Police and Officer Strong's family and friends," Mt. Healthy Police shared on Facebook. "Rest in Peace Officer Strong."

Forest Park said funeral arrangements for Strong are pending.

