Police investigating shooting, crash on I-75 Northbound in Cincinnati

Police have a description of the suspect's vehicle
Posted at 10:43 PM, May 13, 2023
CINCINNATI — Police are actively investigating a shooting that occurred on I-75 northbound approximately six miles from downtown Cincinnati, Saturday evening just after 9 p.m.

Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said the victim in the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He also said police have a description of the vehicle the suspect in the shooting was operating.

The suspect's vehicle is described by police as being a silver or gray in color 4-door sedan that is possibly a Chevrolet or a Nissan. Police further described the vehicle as having a both a temporary license plate and heavy window tint.

The suspect's vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on I-75.

Police ask that you call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 or Cincinnati Police District 5 at 513-569-8500 with any information or tips.

WCPO will continue to update this story as more information is made available.

