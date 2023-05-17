OSHP: Road rage incidents up in Ohio over last five years

CINCINNATI — Ohio State Highway Patrol data indicates road rage incidents have gone up in Ohio over the last five years.

“The biggest thing that we see, unfortunately, is that people are trying to take stuff into their own hands,” said OSHP Sgt. Tyler Ross.

From 2018 to 2022, OSHP responded to about 15% more road rage incidents.

Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to 1,765 incidents in 2018, 1,755 in 2019, 1,738 in 2020, 2,035 in 2021 and 2,043 in 2022.

These numbers include incidents that started or ended off the road.

“Most of the ones that we're seeing are strangers,” Ross said. “They don't know each other.”

Police reports show a road rage incident led to a shooting on I-75 Saturday night. The document lists the suspect and victim as strangers.

The OSHP data indicates road rage spiked after the pandemic started. Ross said drivers got used to going faster on empty roads and speeds went up. He said some drivers have not adjusted to reduced speeds since normal traffic has returned.

“I think they're losing their patience,” he said.

Warren, Montgomery and Clermont counties were listed among the top five counties with the most road rage incidents. Warren County saw the most incidents in the state over the last five years.

Without a witness, Ross said it is difficult to charge drivers engaged in road rage incidents. However, if the incident leads to a crash or other consequences, drivers could face time behind bars.

“This could cost somebody their life,” he said. “This could cause somebody an injury, and is it really worth it because you are impatient and cut someone off?”

If you’re involved in a road rage incident, Sgt. Ross said it’s important to remove yourself as quickly as possible and not react.

You can contact Ohio State Highway Patrol to alert them of dangerous drivers by calling #677. In an emergency, call 911. If you can, inform dispatchers of the driver’s type of vehicle and plate number.