Traffic Alert: I-75 SB closed at Ezzard Charles Drive due to crash

CINCINNATI — I-75 SB is shutdown at the Ezzard Charles Drive exit due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Right now, police are making southbound highway traffic exit at Ezzard Charles Drive.

The crash is between Ezzard Charles Drive and Freeman Avenue.

I-75 South is CLOSED 0.2 miles beyond Freeman Ave/US-50 West (MM: 1.2), due to a crash. Use alternate routes and check https://t.co/d4Hx8c9IGW for updates. pic.twitter.com/qRM9AfdcLW — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) May 17, 2023

Closed due to accident in #Hamilton on I 75 SB between Ezzard Charles Dr/Exit 1 and Freeman Ave/Exit 1, stopped traffic back to Western Hls Via/Harrison Ave/Exit 2. Reported by Cameras #traffic https://t.co/oaARUiexk1 — TTWN Cincinnati (@TotalTrafficCIN) May 17, 2023

Cincinnati police are not providing any information about this ongoing situation.

The closure will likely have a major impact on the morning rush.

It is unclear how long the highway will be closed.

Here's a live look from the highway:

I-75 SB closure at Ezzard Charles Drive

There is no information on the severity of the crash.

Click here for a live look at the traffic impact.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.