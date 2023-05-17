Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

Traffic Alert: I-75 SB closed at Ezzard Charles Drive due to crash

It is unclear how long the closure will last
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
I-75 SB crash closure
I-75 SB crash closure
Posted at 6:35 AM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 07:07:01-04

CINCINNATI — I-75 SB is shutdown at the Ezzard Charles Drive exit due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Right now, police are making southbound highway traffic exit at Ezzard Charles Drive.

The crash is between Ezzard Charles Drive and Freeman Avenue.

Cincinnati police are not providing any information about this ongoing situation.

The closure will likely have a major impact on the morning rush.

It is unclear how long the highway will be closed.

Here's a live look from the highway:

I-75 SB closure at Ezzard Charles Drive

There is no information on the severity of the crash.

Click here for a live look at the traffic impact.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

More local news:
Coroner: Woman dies after semi crash on I-75 in Lockland OSHP: Road rage incidents up in Ohio over last five years Former Hillcrest Academy employee indicted for sexual conduct with a minor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help kids play soccer, today!

FC Cincinnati

Help today! WCPO 9, the Scripps Howard Foundation and FC Cincinnati team up to for kids in-need