Watch Now
TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Tractor-trailer hits I-75 NB overpass; police estimate multiple lanes to be shut down for hours

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Semi hits off-ramp
I-75 NB backup.png
Posted at 12:05 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 12:18:38-04

CINCINNATI — Police have multiple northbound lanes shut down on I-75 after a tractor-trailer struck an overpass.

The crash happened near the Western Hills Viaduct around 11:30 a.m., and police said it has reduced traffic down to only the right lane.

It's currently unclear what caused the tractor-trailer to hit the overpass or if anyone was injured in the crash.

Traffic cameras show major backups due to the crash, and police are estimating that it will affect northbound traffic for hours.

Here's a live look at the backup along northbound I-75:

I-75 SB closure at Ezzard Charles Drive

The backups in the northbound lanes come just after all southbound lanes of I-75 near Ezzard Charles were reopened. Those lanes had been closed for more than five hours after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday morning in the area.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
There are no clouds in the sky but it's definitely not clear: What's going on? I-75 SB reopens at Ezzard Charles Drive after pedestrian struck, killed Coroner identifies I-75 Lockland semi crash victim

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help kids play soccer, today!

FC Cincinnati

Help today! WCPO 9, the Scripps Howard Foundation and FC Cincinnati team up to for kids in-need