Tractor-trailer hits I-75 NB overpass; police estimate multiple lanes to be shut down for hours

CINCINNATI — Police have multiple northbound lanes shut down on I-75 after a tractor-trailer struck an overpass.

The crash happened near the Western Hills Viaduct around 11:30 a.m., and police said it has reduced traffic down to only the right lane.

It's currently unclear what caused the tractor-trailer to hit the overpass or if anyone was injured in the crash.

Our FF’s are on the scene on NB 75 at 2.7 for this semi crash. @CincyPD and @ODOT_Cincinnati have lane closures in place. The bridge is safe, but there was one serious injury to the truck driver. pic.twitter.com/UUYLxBm7Ij — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) May 17, 2023

Traffic cameras show major backups due to the crash, and police are estimating that it will affect northbound traffic for hours.

Here's a live look at the backup along northbound I-75:

I-75 SB closure at Ezzard Charles Drive

The backups in the northbound lanes come just after all southbound lanes of I-75 near Ezzard Charles were reopened. Those lanes had been closed for more than five hours after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday morning in the area.