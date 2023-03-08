Police: Infant found dead in vacant Falmouth home

FALMOUTH, Ky. — An infant was found dead inside a vacant home in Falmouth, police said.

Falmouth police responded to a home in the 500 block of Mont Joy Street in Pendleton County for the report of an abandon newborn on March 1 around 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive infant inside the home. The child was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival, investigators said.

The circumstances surrounding the birth and death of the child are being investigated, police said.

Investigators said no further information is available.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

