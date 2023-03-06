Man narrowly escapes NKY house fire

FALMOUTH, Ky. — A man barely made it out alive following a house fire overnight in Northern Kentucky.

Firefighters were called to a house fire on Roanoke Church Road around 12:07 a.m. Monday morning.

A Pendelton County Sheriff's deputy was the first responder at the scene. When the deputy arrived, the mobile home was engulfed in flames.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office said the 62-year-old man narrowly escaped the fire. The man was standing outside covered in soot, the spokesman said.

He was the only person inside the trailer and was the one who called 911.

The man was first taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Grant County but was then flown to UC Medical Center. He is being treated for smoke inhalation, but is expected to be OK, the spokesman said.

Since the trailer was in a rural part of Falmouth, fire crews had to haul tanker trucks to get water to the fire. Fire crews fought defensively after confirming the man was the only one inside the home.

At one point during the fire, fire crews heard explosions from inside the trailer. It was discovered later that ammo was exploding, the spokesman said. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.