Fort Thomas police warn of scammers claiming to be law enforcement

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Scammers claiming to be law enforcement officials collecting fees in exchange for dropped charges are scamming people using Bitcoin ATMs, according to Fort Thomas police.

Police said in a press release Monday it's "a new scam we have been seeing over the last few weeks."

Scammers wheedle victims out of their money by calling their phone or sending an email with a changed email domain that looks more legitimate; victims are then told they need to pay a certain amount of money to have charges against them dropped, Fort Thomas police said.

If the altered domain name on one of the scammers' emails is clicked, "they are able to take over your computer and then begin their demands," police said.

On the phone, victims are often directed to find a Bitcoin ATM — of which there are several in the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region — and deposit the money, which disappears "almost immediately," said the press release.

"It is unlikely that the money will ever be located," according to the press release.

The scammers will often stay on the phone with their victim, providing directions on how to deposit money to pay the fictitious fine. The Bitcoin ATMs are typically found in small gas stations, convenience stores and liquor stores, police said. Anyone who finds themselves on the phone with someone claiming to be law enforcement demanding a fee should hang up and call their local police department immediately, Fort Thomas police said.

Fort Thomas police reminded residents that legitimate law enforcement officials will never call residents to ask they pay money to get out of warrants or to have charges dropped.