Police ID man shot and killed in Mount Auburn

Posted at 6:24 AM, Apr 02, 2023
On Saturday, at approximately 7:49 PM, Cincinnati Police and Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a person shot in the 2200 block of Vine Street.

The victim, identified as Mack Dorsey, 31 years of age, was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment, where they died soon after arrival.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

