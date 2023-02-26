Watch Now
Police: Evanston shooting leaves 1 left in critical but stable condition

Posted at 8:55 AM, Feb 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-26 08:55:59-05

Three cars were involved in a shootout in Evanston early Sunday morning, leaving one 23-year-old man in critical but stable condition, Cincinnati Police state.

According to Sgt. Eder, police responded just before 4 a.m.

Two of the vehicles involved crashed. One crashed on the Montgomery Road overpass, the second on Montgomery and Brewster near I-71 S. Eder added at least two people ran from the two crashed cars.

Norwood police pursued the third car on I-71 N. The victim, who had been shot twice, was in this vehicle. He has transported to University of Cincinnati Hospital for treatment, the Cincinnati Police state.

The window of a coffee shop located at Montgomery and Brewster was left shattered by gunfire.

Over 50 shell casings were found on the ground. Several firearms were recovered the vehicles, Eder stated.

No police were involved in this shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

