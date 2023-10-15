Watch Now
Police: Driver, passenger dead in Gallatin County crash

A 20-year-old driver and 22-year-old passenger were killed in crash involving an SUV and semi on I-71
Kentucky State Police
Posted at 8:35 AM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — Two people were killed Saturday in a fatal crash, Kentucky State Police said.

On Saturday, officers from the Campbellsburg post and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the 63 mile maker on Interstate 71 in the limits of Gallatin County, police said.

Breanna Lundgren, a 20-year-old female from Palms, Michigan, was pronounced deceased on scene by the Gallatin County Coroner.

According to investigators, Lundgren, driving a black SUV, was traveling north on I-71 when she struck a semi truck in the rear that was parked on the shoulder of the roadway.

The passenger in the SUV, identified as Sarah Barnes, a 22-year-old female from Opelika Alabama, was transported to the hospital for treatment where she was pronounced deceased a short time later, police said.

Police have not released a cause of the crash, or stated if anyone in the semi was injured

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

