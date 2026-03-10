Police: Construction crew finds body in Carthage, CPD Homicide Unit investigating

CINCINNATI — Construction crews discovered a body in Carthage Tuesday afternoon, according to the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).

CPD said District Four officers responded just before 1:30 p.m. Friday to the 6400 block of Rosewood Street for a report of a person believed to be deceased and located the body when they arrived.

Police said the body was initially found by construction crew members.

There are no details available yet on the cause of death, police said, and the identity of the person has not been released.

The CPD Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. WCPO will update this breaking news story when we learn more.