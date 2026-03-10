Florence Christian Church volunteers pack free groceries for hundreds of families every month

FLORENCE, Ky. — Volunteers at Florence Christian Church are working to put food on the tables of hundreds of families through a free fresh food distribution program.

Donna Murphy and Kim Ochs are among those packing bags of groceries that include everything from fresh produce and other staples needed to make a full meal.

Murphy said the demand has grown over the last 2 years.

WATCH: How the church is helping feed hundreds of families

"Not only for those who are challenged with housing, but also folks who just don't have enough money to go to the grocery and get food," Murphy said.

She said volunteers keep the focus on essentials, though donations sometimes bring a little extra.

"Every now and then, we end up with donations of sweets, so we do allow that," Murphy said.

In addition to the indoor distribution, volunteers stock a Care and Share Food Pantry outside three times a day.

"As you can see, this has also been stocked once today, and we've already had a lot of takers, and a lot of the time we will come out here and there'll be people waiting on us to stock it again," Ochs said.

The church also offers free showers and laundry services Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through its Fresh Start Shower Ministry.

"When it is their turn, they will get paged, and they'll go get a shower," said Sam Combs, operations director of Fresh Start Shower Ministry.

He said the work is rooted in a larger purpose.

"Our mission is to provide dignity to those who are marginalized," Combs said.

The pantry distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis from 2-3:30 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month.