Police charge 14-year-old for repeated bomb threats that closed Roebling Bridge

The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge is back open after being shutdown early Tuesday morning due to another bomb threat, Covington police said. Police received a bomb threat late Monday night. Investigators said they closed the Roebling from around 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. for the investigation. This is the fourth time in a week the bridge has been shut down.
Posted at 2:19 PM, Sep 25, 2023
CINCINNATI — A teenager faces charges in Kenton County for allegedly making multiple bomb threats against the Roebling Bridge, Covington police announced Monday.

Covington police said a joint investigation with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Boone County Sheriff's Department determined a 14-year-old child was responsible for four bomb threats made against the bridge, all in the span of roughly one week.

That child has been charged with four counts of terroristic threatening.

Covington police said the child was taken into custody in Michigan on Sept. 22 for an unrelated matter.

The bridge closed a total of five times for possible threats; Four of those threats were allegedly made by the 14-year-old, while one was tied to a suspicious bag spotted on the bridge that turned out to be harmless.

Investigators first responded to the bridge on the morning of September 13 after receiving a 911 call from a person threatening to shoot police and put pipe bombs on the bridge. That threat was deemed not credible.

