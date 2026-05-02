Warren County, Lebanon fail to reach lease agreement for fairgrounds sale

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Warren County has decided not to sell the county fairgrounds to the city of Lebanon after the two failed to negotiate a lease agreement.

The City of Lebanon released a statement Thursday saying it was unable to reach a lease agreement on the potential purchase of the property, voiding its multimillion-dollar plan to enhance and develop the 94-acre grounds.

Lebanon and Warren County initially announced a partnership to sell the property to the city in 2025.

County commissioners, the Warren County Agricultural Society and the Warren County Harness Horsemen Association were all in talks with the City of Lebanon about a possible deal.

WATCH: We talked to Warren County residents about the fate of the fairgrounds

Potential deal for Warren County Fairgrounds falls through

WCPO spoke with Terry Hall, a member of the Warren County Harness Horseman Association who has owned at raced hours at the fairgrounds for 50 years.

He said he and other members of the Warren County Harness Horseman Association are worried about the fate of the fairgrounds.

"I moved from Norwood to Lebanon just so I could be closer to the track and the horses. …. It means a lot to be able to have this track and great people. It's a major thing for the people around here," Hall said.

Hall said at first, it sounded like everything was "going to be OK."

"But then, when the county said they're not gonna sell it to the city, now everything's in limbo, we're not sure how it's gonna end," Hall said. "If we have to move, it's going to be a lot of chaos."

Hall said the grounds need major upgrades to the bathrooms, barns and other areas. Still, he said he's proud to call the Warren County Fairgrounds a second home.

Lebanon's statement comes just days before the upcoming primary election. County Commissioner Tom Grossman and Lebanon Mayor Mark Messer are facing off to represent the Republican Party in the commissioner's race.

The fair board was split on the decision, but declined our request for comment. WCPO also reached out to county commissioners for comment and did not hear back.