Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shuts down proposal to suspend state gas tax

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has rejected a proposal to suspend the state's gas tax as prices hit or near $5 around the state.

House Rep. Ty Mathews (R-Findlay) has been discussing with some colleagues and they are considering a possible three-month break on the state's motor fuel tax, he said.

The tax is 38.5 cents per gallon for gasoline and 47 cents per gallon for diesel.

"It's not just a tax where one portion of the population feels that; most people are feeling this, not the pump," Mathews said. "They're going to start feeling it at the counter when they're paying for goods."

There are many trucking companies in Northwest Ohio, he added, and it is making their jobs much more difficult.

"My hope is the crisis in Iran ends, hopefully soon, and this is just a temporary Band-Aid, for that," he said.

Marathon, the major petroleum company, is headquartered in his district. He hasn't talked to them about his idea, he said.

DeWine opposes the plan, arguing that the tax money is essential to maintain and construct roads, highways and bridges — as well as fix potholes.

"We like to have good roads, and we like to be able to drive, and we also know that when we have huge holes in our roads, that can have a real impact on your car," DeWine said.

The money that the state gets from the tax is needed, and due to inflation, those dollars are 30% less effective now than they were in 2020, the governor said.

"I think it would be a very grave disservice to the people of the state of Ohio to suspend that user tax, which is really what it is, and I think Ohioans would feel the pain of that in the months ahead, as our roads deteriorate."

Mathews wondered what good the gas tax is for road work if no one is driving due to these sky-high prices.

"Obviously, Morgan, there's gonna be some pushback with ODOT, it's just at the end of the day, are we doing the right thing?" he said. "This, at least, will show the people of Ohio that we are trying to do something for them."

Still, he added that he is willing to negotiate with the governor to find some kind of relief.

Impact

"Do you think that the Iran war and the gas prices could negatively impact Republicans in the upcoming elections?" I asked DeWine.

After a back and forth, one where he kept avoiding answering, he finally said it could.

"The economy is always — the economy, which includes inflation, which includes employment — is always a huge factor in any election," DeWine responded. "It's always a huge, huge factor."

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