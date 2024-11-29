Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cincinnati police investigate deadly shooting near College Hill

West North Bend Road shooting
Holland Rains | WCPO Photographer
Police investigate after man was shot and killed on West North Bend Road early Friday morning.
West North Bend Road shooting
Posted

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death early Friday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 3 a.m. in the 2100 block of West North Bend Road, on the border of College Hill and Mt. Airy.

When officers arrived, they found Jason Stewart, 33, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
CPD: Man suffering from 'critical' injuries after Mt. Adams stabbing Here’s how Covington residents can recycle old Christmas lights Pilot tosses turkeys to rural Alaskan homes for Thanksgiving

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money