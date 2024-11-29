Cincinnati police investigate deadly shooting near College Hill

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death early Friday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 3 a.m. in the 2100 block of West North Bend Road, on the border of College Hill and Mt. Airy.

When officers arrived, they found Jason Stewart, 33, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.