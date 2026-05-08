CINCINNATI — Randy and Elizabeth Roper have fostered more than 20 children over the last five years through Beech Acres Parenting Center.

"For us, we felt like it was a calling, right," said Elizabeth Roper. "Yeah, like we just felt like we were called to it and we wanted to help."

The Ropers understand the impact foster care can have on a child's life.

"We have an oldest son who has some like, significant needs," Elizabeth said. "So I think, just learning from taking care of him and raising him and kind of being like, oh, okay, there's more kids out there that maybe have some needs and need some help."

Beech Acres Parenting Center is recognizing foster care providers like the Ropers at an appreciation dinner, honoring their time and commitment to children in their care.

WATCH: The Ropers share their foster parenting journey

Beech Acres honors foster families this month

"They're always there for us as a team to make sure that the Ropers are making sure that they take care of the kids in the proper manner," said Randy Roper.

Leaders say Foster Care Awareness Month serves as a reminder that behind every child in the system, there are caregivers, parents and support systems stepping in during some of life's hardest moments.

"The support is incredible, the support from Beech Acres, the support from the foster care community," said Ryshel Bowling, a manager at Beech Acres Parenting Center.

Bowling said the agency is always looking for more families to open their homes to children in need.

"In Hamilton County right now, there's between 22 and 2300 children in care that need safe and loving homes," Bowling said.

For the Ropers, the work is about loving children so they can ultimately reunify with their families even when saying goodbye is hard.

"I mean, you miss them and, like, of course, there's some tears, but in the end of it, you know that it's the best thing for the kid in that family, and you're happy to see them go," Elizabeth said.

The Ropers said for anyone considering fostering, now is the best time to take that step.

You can click here to learn more information about becoming a foster parent.