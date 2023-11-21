Police: 34-year-old man dead after shooting in Hartwell

A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting Monday afternoon in Hartwell, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 1:40 p.m. police were dispatched to the 6300 block of Meyers Drive for a report of a person shot. Officers located the victim outside with a gunshot wound, police said.

Cincinnati firefighters transported the victim to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment. He died from his injuries several hours later, police said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Police have not said if they have any suspects in this shooting.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call (513) 352-3542.