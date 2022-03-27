Police: 3 people shot outside Campbell County bar

WILDER, Ky. — At least three people were shot overnight outside a bar in Campbell County.

The police chief of Wilder Police Department said officers responded to a shots fired call around 1 a.m. outside of Bobby Mackey's on Licking Pike. Police said officers found three people shot with non-life threatening injuries.

The chief said a fight broke out in the parking lot and that led to the shooting. Police said there are at least three suspects, but could not confirm if the suspects were also victims.

A stretch of Licking Pike is closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.