Police: 3 people dead after stabbing in Walton, Ky

WALTON, Ky. — Three people are dead after a stabbing in a home on Overland Ridge in Walton, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Philip Ridgell, spokesperson for the Boone County Sheriff's Office, said two adults and two children were involved.

One person was airlifted to a hospital.

Ridgell would not confirm the age of the one victim who survived.

Investigators said around 9 p.m. someone inside the home called 911. When first responders arrived, the stabbing was over.

"Something to this magnitude is almost unheard of," said Ridgell.

Police said this is still an active investigation and crews are working to figure out what led up to this incident.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.



