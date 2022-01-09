Coroner called to scene of double shooting in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI — The coroner's office has been called to a shooting with two victims, according to WCPO9 crews at the scene.

Cincinnati Police confirmed two people were shot on Anita Place on Saturday evening, but only said both victims have life-threatening injuries. The coroner's office arrived on scene shortly after 9 p.m.

Officials have not yet released information on how many victims have died or provided any information about a suspect.

WCPO will update this story as more information becomes available from CPD.