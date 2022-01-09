Watch
1 dead following single-vehicle crash in Clermont County

Posted at 6:26 AM, Jan 09, 2022
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, OH — One man is dead following an overnight single-vehicle crash in Clermont County.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 12:51 a.m. on Goshen Road near Woodville Pike.

According to a news release, a preliminary investigation showed Kevin Thomas, 21, from Goshen, was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion southbound on Goshen Road when he went off the right side of the road. He then hit a culvert and a tree on the westbound side.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Troopers believe speed played a role in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol - Batavia Post.

