Police: 16-year-old girl struck, killed by train in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A 16-year-old girl was struck and killed by a train Saturday evening in Middletown, according to police reports.

Caitlynne E. Miller was hit by a train around 11:07 p.m. at 1819 Casper Ave., according to the police report.

Two trains were stopped on the tracks when officers arrived. Three witnesses were at the scene and said Miller was between the trains, according to the report.

Based on the investigation, no foul play was suspected, according to police.

An adult man had been walking on Charles Street when he noticed two girls “screaming stating their friend had been hit by a train,” according to the report.

The man then walked between the trains and attempted to provide aid while he was on the phone with 911. He found the victim had no pulse before officers arrived on scene, the police report says.

