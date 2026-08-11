More than 125K homes without power after severe storms across Tri-State

CINCINNATI — More than 125,000 homes are still without power overnight Tuesday into Wednesday across the Tri-State due to severe thunderstorms that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

In total, the Duke Energy outage map for Ohio and Kentucky shows 174,866 people total without power in the area.

The outages are fairly widespread throughout southwest Ohio, with roughly 80,000 homes without power just north of Cincinnati in the Mount Healthy and Colerain Township areas. Out east, there are roughly 34,000 residents without power in the Batavia and Stonelick Township areas.

In Northern Kentucky, there are roughly 24,000 outages for residents, with 13,000 just east of Erlanger and 10,000 more just south of Alexandria.

Southeast Indiana doesn't have as many outages due to the storms, but roughly 2,000 people are without power around the Sunman, Milan and Manchester areas.

At this time, the outage map has not provided the direct causes of each outage or when they expect power to be restored in the various areas.