PHOTOS: Tri-State hospitals welcome first babies born in 2025

CINCINNATI — Happy New Year, Tri-State!

It's officially 2025 and there are already great things happening in the Greater Cincinnati area: Several hospitals have welcomed the first newborns of the new year.

First to be born in the Greater Cincinnati area was baby Hayes, who was born at Bethesda North Hospital right at the stroke of midnight, a spokesperson for the hospital said.

Bethesda North

The next tiny tot who couldn't wait to arrive in Cincinnati was the first to arrive at UC Health, becoming the first Baby Bearcat of 2025.

Baby Taylor was born at 12:07 a.m. and his family is thrilled he's the first baby welcomed at UC Health in 2025, a spokesperson with the hospital said.

UC Health

Next up was Baby Hodge, born at 12:33 a.m. at Good Samaritan Hospital to proud parents Lauren and Owen.

Good Samaritan Hospital

Finally, one baby held out a little longer than others — but still made his grand entrance within the first hour of the New Year.

Born to parents Erin and Stewart, Baby Oliver was born at 12:53 a.m. this morning at St. Elizabeth's in Edgewood.

St. Elizabeth Edgewood