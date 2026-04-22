CINCINNATI — A longtime sign paying tribute to baseball legend and hometown icon Pete Rose outside Western Hills University and Dater High School is getting a major face-lift.

Recently, the tribute was has been weathered, worn and barely standing. Bill Hall, general manager at Signarama, and his team stepped up to restore the piece of Cincinnati sports history.

"It was faded, it was crooked, it was leaning, it was rusting," Hall said. "So once we seen that we kind of took it into our hands and went to got our leadership group together, got approval to go ahead and make it, donate it back."

WATCH: How the restored sign features new details and designs to honor the baseball icon

Pete Rose tribute at his former high school restored

"The base now has number 14, and it says 'Hit King' down the pole, so once all the paint masking is pulled off, you'll get to see the red, white and black, " Hall said. "The Cincinnati colors come through so it'll be a nice dedication."

Rose's legacy continues to spark pride and conversation outside the place where it all began. In 2024, WCPO interviewed Tom Moore, Rose's high school teammate.

"He was a better football player than he was baseball player. He was one of the best broken field runners that ever came down the pike," Moore said.

The spotlight on Rose is only growing, with a new film currently in the works about his life.

"It's pretty wild to think that one person could achieve what he did in the game of baseball," Hall said.