Pete Rose to place first bet at Hard Rock Sportsbook once sports betting is legalized in Ohio

CINCINNATI — Reds legend Pete Rose will place the first bet for Hard Rock Sportsbook when it opens in Cincinnati next year.

The sportsbook will open Jan. 1. at 12:01 a.m. when sports betting becomes legal in the state of Ohio. Rose, Tom Browning, Bronson Arroyo and broadcaster Marty Brennaman will celebrate the opening on New Year's Day — as well as Bengals greats Anthony Munoz, Ickey Woods, Jim Breech and David Fulcher and Olympic gold medalist Mary Wineberg.

Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati officials said the sports betting area will be available next to the Hard Rock Cafe. It will feature 33 betting kiosks and betting windows. People who sign up for the Hard Rock Sportsbook app will get the chance to spin the Mystery Wheel and win up to $50,000 in bonus bets on Jan. 1.

In addition to sports betting celebrations, Bengals running back Joe Mixon will host a New Year's Eve party in the Hard Rock Casino's event center. Two tickets cost $125 with appetizers and two drinks included.

Also opening next year is the BetMGM Sportsbook inside Great American Ball Park. The sportsbook will be open year-round starting Jan. 1. It will only be accessible from outside the ticketed areas of the ballpark via the arena plaza entrance.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission has also approved sports betting licenses for the Bengals, FC Cincinnati and Belterra Park.

READ MORE

BetMGM to open sportsbook inside Great American Ball Park, becomes official sports betting partner

Cincinnati Reds, Kroger approved for sports betting licenses

'We want some action on this': Hamilton County has minority inclusion rate of 2% for sports betting kiosks