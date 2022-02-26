Pet Pals: Meet Maxwell

HAMILTON, Ohio — In this week's edition of Pet Pals, meet a sweet senior dog who does not know how to act his age.

Maxwell, or Max for short, is a 9-year-old pit mix currently at Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton.

Staff at the shelter adore Max. Volunteers said while Max is technically considered a senior dog, he does not act it.

"He has great energy. He is always ready for an adventure, always ready to meet new friends. I have personally gotten to take him out on some pet mobile events and he has just loved meeting everybody in the community, spending some time with some other dogs," said Sarah, with Animal Friends Humane Society.

Sarah said Max brings laughter and smiles to everyone he meets.

If you are thinking about making Max a part of his forever home, Sarah encourages families to bring their dogs and kids for a meet and greet with Max. Sarah said Max does well with other dogs and people, but it is always best to have a meet and greet first.

"He's just been amazing here with us so we think he'd fit in most home environments to really live out his golden years," Sarah said. She went on to say Max still has a ton of energy and a lot of life left to live.

If you think Max would be a perfect fit for your family, call the Animal Friends Humane Society at 1-513-867-5727.