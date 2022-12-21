Snow and high winds coming soon

We have a lot of updates for you today regarding the major winter storm sweeping across the northern half of the United State. So let's get right into it all!
First of all, your Wednesday forecast is still easy and one of the best of the week to get outside, travel or get errands accomplished. We'll see a partly cloudy sky turning mostly cloudy as we warm to 43.
Spotty shower chances start on Thursday during the day but it's an overall low chance during the daylight hours. Temperatures still warm to 44 and winds come in from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday evening is when the "event" gets underway. Between 6 p.m. and midnight, rain will quickly turn to snowfall and accumulate quickly as temperatures fall fast. This will lead to snow covered roads and the start of our travel issues. 1-2" of snow should accumulate overnight, if not a bit more to the west.
The latest update in the weather models is regarding Friday's forecast. It's still expected to be incredibly cold and windy. Our high is only expected around 7 with wind chills between -10 to -20 degrees all day long. Winds will gust up to 50 mph, also bringing in the chance for some wind damage and power outages. But a lot of the weather models are showing snow shutting down for Friday's forecast. So this would focus most of our accumulating snow from late Thursday evening to sunrise Friday. Any additional snow on Friday would be light and only to our northern locations.
But roads will be slick and snow covered with travel issues continuing. This potential for a quicker shutoff with snow would give road crews a better chance to get salt and brine applied to improve road conditions for the rest of Friday.
If you are most worried about snowy travel and a window of time to avoid the roads, I would say that 8 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday is the worst window for us.
Friday's big story is the cold wind chills and high winds. Saturday's big story is the continued cold air with a high of 12 and wind chills below zero all day too.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 25
WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
To mostly cloudy
High: 43
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 33
THURSDAY
Spotty showers
Evening rain likely, turning to snow
High: 44
THURSDAY NIGHT
Snow likely
Very high winds
Low: 4
