Light rain today, heavy showers this weekend

Few AM showers then mostly cloudy
Posted at 3:53 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 03:53:02-05

MAIN POINTS:
- Few AM showers
- Heavy weekend rain
- Big cool off on the way

We're seeing light showers pass through the Tri-State this morning. We'll be mostly cloudy after 9 a.m. Morning temperatures start in the 40s. Highs today rise to the 50s. Thursday night stays fairly quiet.

Friday starts off quiet, but rain moves in for the evening. It starts off isolated then becoming more widespread Saturday morning. Friday and Saturdays highs reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

There is a possibility of flooding. Areas are expected to see 1-2+ inches of rain. Sunday sees a huge drop in temperatures. Because of that, there is a possibility to see some light snow. Expect more updates on this.

THURSDAY
Few AM showers
Mostly cloudy
High: 56

THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly dry
Partly to mostly cloudy
Low: 46

FRIDAY
Mild
Evening/overnight rain
High: 61

FRIDAY NIGHT
Heavy rain
Storms possible
Low: 53

==========

