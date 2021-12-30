Light rain today, heavy showers this weekend

MAIN POINTS:

- Few AM showers

- Heavy weekend rain

- Big cool off on the way

We're seeing light showers pass through the Tri-State this morning. We'll be mostly cloudy after 9 a.m. Morning temperatures start in the 40s. Highs today rise to the 50s. Thursday night stays fairly quiet.

Friday starts off quiet, but rain moves in for the evening. It starts off isolated then becoming more widespread Saturday morning. Friday and Saturdays highs reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

There is a possibility of flooding. Areas are expected to see 1-2+ inches of rain. Sunday sees a huge drop in temperatures. Because of that, there is a possibility to see some light snow. Expect more updates on this.

THURSDAY

Few AM showers

Mostly cloudy

High: 56

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly dry

Partly to mostly cloudy

Low: 46

FRIDAY

Mild

Evening/overnight rain

High: 61

FRIDAY NIGHT

Heavy rain

Storms possible

Low: 53

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts