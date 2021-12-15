Perfect North closed for weekend due to warm weather

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Anyone looking to hit the ski slopes the weekend before Christmas will have to find somewhere other than Perfect North Slopes — but that won't be easy as warm weather and highs in the 50s and 60s move into the Tri-State yet again.

Perfect North is closing from Thursday until Saturday for "unfavorable weather conditions," according to a social media post. Thursday has a forecast high of 60 degrees. Friday is at 51 and Saturday is a high of 53. Great hiking weather, not so much for skiing, snowboarding or tubing.

Though many in Greater Cincinnati might disagree with the use of "unfavorable" for this upcoming forecast, it means you won't get to ski in a December that feels like September. Maybe go fishing instead?

Perfect North made the call to close "to best conserve the snow that we currently have, the snow grooming equipment will need to stay off of the snow."

They're lucky to keep the snow they have made so far, the post said.

The Loft Shop Retail store, the Repair Shop and the company's main office will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Perfect North hopes they'll be able to reopen on Sunday, when colder temperatures are expected.

Here's a look at the upcoming forecast. Check that and also go to the Perfect North Snow Report so you can decide whether you want to wait it out for an local ski trip, or if you need to commit a weekend up north.