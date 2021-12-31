Rainy start to 2022, flooding possible

MAIN POINTS:

- Flood Watch until Sat PM

- Heavy rain starts after midnight

- Much cooler Sunday

There is a FLOOD WATCH for Switzerland, Carroll, Gallatin, Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, and Mason counties through Saturday night. 2+ inches of rain are expected. Localized flooding is possible.

Friday morning starts off with a few areas with some patchy fog. After the fog clears, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be mild, in the upper 50s to low 60s. In the evening, a few showers are possible. The bulk of the rain happens closer to midnight. We'll see a few showers after 10 p.m., but they'll increase throughout early Saturday morning. Any New Year's Eve plans will be fine before midnight.

Early Saturday morning, rain becomes heavy and lasts for most of our Saturday. Rain becomes heavier again after 4 p.m. through the evening. Most of the Tri-State will be in the 1-2 inch range for rain except for the counties in the Flood Watch.

Highs for both Friday and Saturday will stay mild, upper 50s to low 60s. Rain tapers off as we approach Sunday morning. Temperatures will take a nosedive Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 30s with the possibility of flurries for Sunday afternoon. Cooler temperatures are in store for next week.

FRIDAY

Patchy fog

Mostly cloudy

High: 61

FRIDAY NIGHT

Rain begins

Heavier after midnight

Low: 55

SATURDAY

Periods of heavy rain

Flooding possible

High: 58

SATURDAY NIGHT

Rain ending

Temperatures falling

Low: 36

==========

