Pedestrian struck, killed in Florence crash

FLORENCE, Ky. — A woman was killed in a crash in Florence, Ky. on Friday night, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

At 7:56 p.m., officers responded to the scene on Turfway Road west of Drexel Avenue. A car had collided with a pedestrian in the right westbound lane. A Chevy Cruise was traveling westbound in the right lane as the pedestrian was crossing the roadway. The vehicle struck the woman before coming to a stop and remaining on scene.

Florence EMS transported the pedestrian to St. Elizabeth Florence where was pronounced deceased from her injuries. She has been identified as Edith Obeng, 53.

The driver of the Chevy Cruise was not injured in the crash and has cooperated with the investigation. Florence PD said it does not anticipate criminal charges against the driver.