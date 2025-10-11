Greendale, Ind., councilman arrested on multiple charges for civic club thefts

GREENDALE, Ind. — A councilman in Greendale, Ind., was arrested on Friday for multiple felony theft-related charges after a three-month investigation, according to a release from the Indiana State Police.

Brett A. Hamilton, 46, was suspected of stealing thousands of dollars from the Dillsboro Civic Club, of which he was president.

The investigation began in July 2025 and was led by ISP Detective Tim Denby of the Special Investigations Section. Det. Denby discovered that Hamilton allegedly stole from the Dillsboro Civic Club's funds and used the money for personal gain between 2018 and 2025.

The Dearborn County Prosecutor's Office reviewed the case and decided to file charges against Hamilton. On Friday, an arrest warrant was issued for felony charges of Theft, Fraud, Money Laundering, Corrupt Business Influence and Official Misconduct.

Hamilton was arrested in Lawrenceburg Friday afternoon and is being held in the Dearborn County Jail pending his first court appearance.