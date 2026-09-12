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Pedestrian killed in North College Hill hit-and-run

north college hill ped struck 9.12
Marlena Lang/WCPO
north college hill ped struck 9.12
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NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — A pedestrian was killed Saturday morning in a hit-and-run in North College Hill, according to a release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, a vehicle traveling eastbound on West Galbraith Road struck a pedestrian crossing the road at Noble Avenue. The vehicle, identified as a 2012 black Dodge, left the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by first responders. He has been identified as Rony Vasquez Cardona, 20, from Finneytown.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit is handling the investigation. It is believed that speed was a factor in the incident.

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