Hamilton police investigate after man barricades himself inside home, shoots guns and starts fire

HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man barricaded himself inside a home, repeatedly fired a weapon and set the home on fire, according to the Hamilton Police Department.

According to police, dispatch was alerted to two brothers who were seen fighting in front of a house at Elvin Avenue and Eaton Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Friday.

When police arrived on scene, they located one brother in the front yard suffering from severe injuries.

Officers entered the house and called out to the suspect, who fired 8 to 9 gunshots, causing the officers to retreat outside the house, police said.

About an hour after officers retreated from the house, smoke was seen billowing from the home.

Fire crews were brought to the scene.

Around 8 p.m., more gunshots were fired, leading police to send out a shelter-in-place alert to nearby residents, police said.

WCPO

The fire was extinguished around 11 p.m., according to police.

Police said they plan to search the home with drones to locate the suspect.

Hamilton police said they will release more information in the morning.