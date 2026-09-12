Police: Teen arrested, charged in double shooting in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 17-year-old was arrested Friday in connection with a double shooting in Colerain Township, the Colerain Township Police Department said.

Police said that the teen was arrested in conjunction with the Cincinnati Police Department. He has been charged with two counts of felonious assault after a woman and a juvenile were injured in a shooting Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 7000 block of Mullen Road for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult woman and a juvenile girl both with gunshot wounds, police said.

Both victims were transported to the hospital. Police said the adult was in stable condition, but the juvenile was in serious condition.

The teen charged in the double shooting is currently being held at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

Cincinnati police confirmed with WCPO 9 on Friday that the teen charged in the Colerain double shooting is also facing another felonious assault charge and a murder charge from a double shooting that occurred on Sept. 1 in Corryville.