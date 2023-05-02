Watch Now
PD: Man dies in head-on collision in Clinton County

3 vehicles were involved in the crash
Posted at 8:01 AM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 08:01:49-04

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 72-year-old man is dead after a crash in Clinton County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a press release.

The crash occurred on U.S. Route 68 near mile post 17 in Union Township around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

According to police, Daryl W. Huhtala, of Xenia, was driving south on U.S. Route 68 when he crossed the center line, striking a Buick head-on. A third vehicle, a Hyundai, swerved out of the way, lost control and struck a tree, investigators said.

Huhtala died at the scene.

The driver of the Buick was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, OSHP said.

The third driver refused treatment, according to investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.

