PD: Man dies in head-on collision in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 72-year-old man is dead after a crash in Clinton County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a press release.
The crash occurred on U.S. Route 68 near mile post 17 in Union Township around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
According to police, Daryl W. Huhtala, of Xenia, was driving south on U.S. Route 68 when he crossed the center line, striking a Buick head-on. A third vehicle, a Hyundai, swerved out of the way, lost control and struck a tree, investigators said.
Huhtala died at the scene.
The driver of the Buick was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, OSHP said.
The third driver refused treatment, according to investigators.
The crash remains under investigation.
