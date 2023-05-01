It's time for the 2023 Flying Pig Marathon — and its road closures

CINCINNATI — The Flying Pig Marathon is back and so are the road closures associated with it.

The race itself takes place on Sunday, but there will be events all weekend long and setup for the race will cause closures as early as Friday.

The race has runners hoofing it through parts of Cincinnati, Mariemont, Fairfax and Northern Kentucky and will affect traffic throughout the day on Sunday.

Metro buses will maintain their service throughout the weekend, but riders should expect some delays.

Road closures to expect starting Friday morning:



Mehring Way — closed between Elm Street and Joe Nuxhall Way (to remain closed all weekend)

closed between Elm Street and Joe Nuxhall Way Elm Street — closed between Second Street and Freedom Way

Road closures to expect Friday evening:



Transit Center — closes at 5PM for Start Line Construction

closes at 5PM for Start Line Construction E Pete Rose Way — closed between Broadway and Johnny Bench Way

closed between Broadway and Johnny Bench Way Mehring Way — closed between E Pete Rose Way and Elm Street

closed between E Pete Rose Way and Elm Street Ramp LL — closed

closed Joe Nuxhall Way — closed south of Second St (access maintained to hotel)

closed south of Second St (access maintained to hotel) Johnny Bench Way — closed

closed Roebling Suspension Bridge — closed

Road closures to expect Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.:



Mehring Way — closed between Freeman Avenue and E Pete Rose Way

closed between Freeman Avenue and E Pete Rose Way Linn Street — closed between Fifth Street and Gest Street

closed between Fifth Street and Gest Street Gest Street — closed between Third Street and Mehring Way

closed between Third Street and Mehring Way Third Street — closed between Gest Street and Broadway

closed between Gest Street and Broadway Third Street ramp — Closed from southbound I-71

Closed from southbound I-71 Third Street ramp — Closed from westbound Columbia Pkwy

Closed from westbound Columbia Pkwy Clay Wade Bailey Bridge — closed (will reopen after the 10K)

closed (will reopen after the 10K) Roebling Suspension Bridge — closed

closed W Pete Rose Way — closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue

closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue Central Avenue — closed south of Third Street

closed south of Third Street Broadway — closed south of Fourth Street (Limited access to Third Street)

closed south of Fourth Street (Limited access to Third Street) Fourth Street — closed between Broadway and Pike Street (Single Lane maintained for resident access)

— closed between Broadway and Pike Street (Single Lane maintained for resident access) Pike Street —closed between Third Street and Fourth Street (local access maintained)

—closed between Third Street and Fourth Street (local access maintained) Third Street — closed between Eggleston Avenue and Pike Street (local resident access maintained)

— closed between Eggleston Avenue and Pike Street (local resident access maintained) Culvert Street — closed between Third Street and Reedy Street

— closed between Third Street and Reedy Street Reedy Street — closed between Broadway and Eggleston Avenue

— closed between Broadway and Eggleston Avenue Seventh Street — closed between Broadway and Culvert Street

— closed between Broadway and Culvert Street New Street — closed between Broadway and Culvert Street

— closed between Broadway and Culvert Street Sentinel Street — closed between Fifth Street and Eggleston Avenue

— closed between Fifth Street and Eggleston Avenue Eggleston Avenue — southbound closed between Reedy Street and E Pete Rose Way

— southbound closed between Reedy Street and E Pete Rose Way Taylor Southgate Bridge — closed (reopens at 11AM)

— closed (reopens at 11AM) Elm Street — closed south of Second Street (from 11a.m. to 1 p.m.)

closed south of Second Street (from 11a.m. to 1 p.m.) Race Street — closed south of Second Street (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

— closed south of Second Street (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Rosa Parks Street — closed south of Second Street (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

— closed south of Second Street (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Marian Spencer Way —closed south of Second Street (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

—closed south of Second Street (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Joe Nuxhall Way — closed south of Second Street (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Road closures to expect Sunday as early as 5 a.m.:



Second Street — all access to Second Street will close

all access to Second Street will close Joe Nuxhall Way — closed between Mehring Way and Third Street

closed between Mehring Way and Third Street Broadway — closed south of Third Street

closed south of Third Street Taylor Southgate Bridge — closed

closed Roebling Suspension Bridge — closed

closed Clay Wade Bailey Bridge — closed

closed Third Street — closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue

closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue Gest Street — northbound closed between Mehring Way and Linn Street

northbound closed between Mehring Way and Linn Street Seventh Street — closed between Central Avenue and Gilbert Avenue (Vehicles from the garage at Seventh and Broadway will be permitted to exit at Seventh Street and continue across Broadway to E Seventh St)

closed between Central Avenue and Gilbert Avenue (Vehicles from the garage at Seventh and Broadway will be permitted to exit at Seventh Street and continue across Broadway to E Seventh St) Seventh Street exit from SB I-75 — closed

closed Central Avenue — closed between Seventh Street and Sixth Street

closed between Seventh Street and Sixth Street Plum Street — closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street

closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street Elm Street — closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street Race Street — closed between Garfield Place and Seventh Street

closed between Garfield Place and Seventh Street Vine Street — closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street Walnut Street — closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street

closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street Main Street — closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street Sycamore Street — closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street

closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street Broadway — closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street Gilbert Avenue — northbound closed between Seventh Street and MLK Drive

northbound closed between Seventh Street and MLK Drive Gilbert Avenue — closed between Elsinore Place and Eden Park Drive

closed between Elsinore Place and Eden Park Drive Eden Park Drive — closed between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway

— closed between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway Fulton Avenue — closed between Nassau Street and Eden Park Drive

closed between Nassau Street and Eden Park Drive Art Museum Drive — closed between Ida Street and Eden Park Drive

closed between Ida Street and Eden Park Drive Lake Drive — closed

— closed Victory Parkway — northbound closed between Eden Park Drive and McMillan Avenue

— northbound closed between Eden Park Drive and McMillan Avenue McMillan Avenue — closed between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue

— closed between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue Woodburn Avenue — closed between McMillan Avenue and Madison Road

— closed between McMillan Avenue and Madison Road Madison Road — eastbound closed between Woodburn Avenue and Erie Avenue

— eastbound closed between Woodburn Avenue and Erie Avenue Erie Avenue — eastbound closed between Madison Road and Bramble Avenue

— eastbound closed between Madison Road and Bramble Avenue Paxton Avenue — northbound closed between Observatory Avenue and Erie Avenue

— northbound closed between Observatory Avenue and Erie Avenue Murray Avenue — eastbound closed between Erie Avenue and LaCrosse Avenue

— eastbound closed between Erie Avenue and LaCrosse Avenue Bramble Avenue — eastbound closed between Erie Avenue and Settle Avenue

Other roads may have rolling closures as needed as runners wind their way throughout the Queen City. To be on the lookout for those, check the Flying Pig Marathon route before you head out:



More than 27,000 people competed in various courses and crossed the finish swine last year, as the Flying Pig returned to the Queen City. The race made a return to its familiar spring slot this year, after it was delayed to the fall in 2021 due to COVID-19 — the 2020 race was held virtually because of the pandemic. The delay in 2021 meant organizers had a mere six months to put this weekend's festivities together.