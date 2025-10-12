Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

PD: 1 critically injured, 2 dead after crash in Middletown

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Two people are dead and one is in critical condition after a crash Saturday night in Middletown, according to a post on the Middletown Division of Police's Facebook.

On Saturday, police received a call about a traffic crash at State Route 122 and Dixie Highway. Middletown Police and Fire responded to the scene and found three vehicles involved in the crash.

Three people were transported to Atrium Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. One person was pronounced dead on arrival at Atrium.

The other two people were sent to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight. One died from there injuries there, while the remaining individual remains in critical condition.

The Middletown Division of Police, with assistance from the Butler County S.T.A.R.T. Team is investigating the crash. Speed and impairment are not believed to be contributing factors.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Rogers at 513-425-7918.

Good Morning Tri-State Weekend at 8AM

More local news:
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Butler County Greendale, Ind., councilman arrested on multiple charges for civic club thefts Several OHSAA football teams unofficially grab playoff spots as Week 8 concludes

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch Good Morning Tri-State, weekdays from 4:30-7AM!