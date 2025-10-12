PD: 1 critically injured, 2 dead after crash in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Two people are dead and one is in critical condition after a crash Saturday night in Middletown, according to a post on the Middletown Division of Police's Facebook.

On Saturday, police received a call about a traffic crash at State Route 122 and Dixie Highway. Middletown Police and Fire responded to the scene and found three vehicles involved in the crash.

Three people were transported to Atrium Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. One person was pronounced dead on arrival at Atrium.

The other two people were sent to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight. One died from there injuries there, while the remaining individual remains in critical condition.

The Middletown Division of Police, with assistance from the Butler County S.T.A.R.T. Team is investigating the crash. Speed and impairment are not believed to be contributing factors.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Rogers at 513-425-7918.