HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Paw Patrol Live! is coming to Northern Kentucky this October.

The live performance is based off the animated TV show of talking dogs helping those in need. You can attend one of multiple performances at Truist Arena between October 13-15. The story, "The Great Pirate Adventure," will feature Ryder and his team of pups going on a pirate-themed adventure to find hidden treasure. The company behind the live show, VStar Entertainment Group, describes the show as a "Broadway-style" production, with interactive moments on stage encouraging the audiences to learn, dance and help the pups find the treasure.

Tickets start at $45. They go on sale Thursday, May 25 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them through Ticketmaster or direct through pawpatrollive.com.

The six performances are scheduled for the following days and times:



Friday, October 13, 2023 6:00 pm

Saturday, October 14, 2023 10:00 am

Saturday, October 14, 2023 2:00 pm

Saturday, October 14, 2023 6:00 pm

Sunday, October 15, 2023 11:00 am

Sunday, October 15, 2023 3:00 pm

Truist Arena is located on the campus of Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights, Ky.