Over-the-Rhine winery gives back in memory of late co-founder

CINCINNATI — A winery in Over-the-Rhine celebrated its anniversary by donating proceeds to a scholarship fund in honor of a Tri-State father.

John Coleman, known by many as JC, died last month after a tragic accident on vacation in Florida. He was a co-founder and part owner of Revel OTR Urban Winery.

“Life and soul of the party,” said Sinead Quinn, Coleman’s friend.

“Always a big smile on his face,” said another friend, tt stern-enzi.

On Sunday, the winery celebrated its 7th anniversary with its annual fundraiser event. This year, a portion of proceeds will support the John Wesly Coleman Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund. The fund was set up in Coleman’s honor after his death in conjunction with the Finneytown Schools Educational Foundation, Inc.

“John graduated from Finneytown High School,” said Revel co-founder and co-owner Anthony Maieron. “He was very involved in the Finneytown Foundation and it's a community has been very special to him.”

Maieron said the winery will continue to support the fund going forward.

It’s not the only way Coleman will be remembered at the winery’s location in Over-the-Rhine. Artist, and friend, Brian Beck is planning a piece in his memory.

“It’s going to be a large installation piece of JC in his honor and for Revel,” Beck said.

The location is fitting, as it’s a place Coleman worked to build into more than just a winery.

“It's really been a just a warm spot, always, for everyone to come down here,” Beck said. “It's always just been a really big family vibe.”

As crowds filled the space Sunday, those closest to Coleman say he would have felt right at home.

“He was just a real good guy,” Quinn said. “You'd want him on your side all the time. And he would be.”

“He was always about helping others,” Maieron said.

“I remember actually the last time I saw him,” stern-enzi said. “We hugged each other and it’s like, ‘Well next time I see you.’ It makes you really appreciate each and every moment that you have.”

You can donate to the scholarship fund in Coleman’s memory here.