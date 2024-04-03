Co-owner of Revel OTR Urban Winery dies while vacationing in Florida

CINCINNATI — One of the owners of a popular Over-the-Rhine winery has died.

John Coleman, part owner of Revel OTR Urban Winery, died March 27 while vacationing in Florida. He was 51.

Revel announced Coleman's death on social media.

"His passing leaves a void in our hearts and community that will be deeply felt," the winery wrote. "JC was more than a business owner; he was a community leader, a friend, and a family man who touched the lives of all who knew him."

Coleman — alongside his wife Amy Coleman as well as Anthony and Jodi Maieron — founded Revel before opening its OTR location, which sits at 111 E 12th Street, in 2017. Coleman previously told WCPO 9 that Revel was a hobby that grew into a passion.

Phil Didion Revel OTR, a new boutique wine bar and winery, will open on April 14 at 111 E. 12th St. in Over-the-Rhine. Revel owners sit in the front window. Phil Didion | WCPO Contributor

Coleman, who leaves behind two sons, was a Cincinnati native who went to Finneytown High School before going to the Ohio State University. Outside of co-owning Revel, he worked in technology for years, according to his obituary.

The OTR Chamber of Commerce posted on social media after Coleman's death. He was a longtime board member with the chamber, recently serving as vice chair.

"'JC' as he was known to most, brought a passion, spirit and love of all things Over-the-Rhine," the chamber wrote. "No matter the demands of his many pursuits, perhaps most notably Revel Urban Winery, he never wavered in his dedication to the Chamber and the OTR neighborhood."

Mike Sullivan, board chair with the chamber, said Coleman "had a gift."

"It was impossible to leave him feeling anything but better than you did before you were with him," Sullivan wrote.

Since his death, a memorial has been set up in Coleman's name at Finneytown High School.

According to Coleman's obituary, family is requesting donations to The John Wesly Coleman Jr Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Visitations for Coleman are set for Friday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, as well as Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at The Vineyard Church. His funeral is being held Saturday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at The Vineyard Church.

Revel Urban Winery keeps tradition alive in OTR