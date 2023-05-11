OSHP: Man dead after being ejected from pickup truck in Clinton County crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after Ohio State Highway Patrol said he crashed his pickup truck in Clinton County.

OSHP said its Wilmington Post responded to a crash on Second Creek Road near Rhude Road at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found 54-year-old Charles Gilkison had been ejected from his truck after a crash.

Officials said a preliminary investigation found that Gilkison lost control of his 2000 GMC Sierra pickup truck on a curve on Second Creek Road. He traveled off the road and hit two traffic signs before going into a ditch. His truck overturned and Gilkison was ejected.

Gilkison was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. OSHP said the crash remains under investigation, but encouraged all occupants of vehicles to wear their seatbelts.

READ MORE

PD: Man dies in head-on collision in Clinton County

East Clinton High and Middle schools dismissed early 'out of abundance of caution'

Crews rescue 76-year-old trapped for hours in grain bin on Clinton County farm